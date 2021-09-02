LSV Asset Management Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $83,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 83.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 21.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Civista Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Civista Bancshares by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 54.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CIVB opened at $23.22 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $24.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $351.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, equities analysts expect that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

