Capital Analysts LLC Buys 5,590 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 14,710.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,590 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,652,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,011,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,659 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,403,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,118,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,965,000 after purchasing an additional 302,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,265,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,219,000 after purchasing an additional 629,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of CNP opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.