FDx Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 111.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,703,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,591,000 after buying an additional 896,266 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 1.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 91,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,597,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 12.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Welltower by 22.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 207,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,117,000 after buying an additional 38,378 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $88.18 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.22 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.44, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

