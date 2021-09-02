Capital Analysts LLC Purchases 161 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 24.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $221,000.

VIOO opened at $207.26 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $123.16 and a 52-week high of $213.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.18.

