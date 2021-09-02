Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Sells $120,555.00 in Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $120,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,894 shares in the company, valued at $251,109.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Fairman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $107,825.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $115,757.50.

On Monday, June 7th, Jeff Fairman sold 9,500 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00.

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.93 and a beta of 0.48. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $58.47.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vaxcyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 434.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

