Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the forty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $610.23.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $582.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $531.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $521.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $257.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.