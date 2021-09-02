Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,264 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $40,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,830,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after buying an additional 702,552 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after buying an additional 677,070 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,544.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 586,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,477,000 after buying an additional 550,690 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,190,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

OMC stock opened at $73.39 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average of $77.39.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.