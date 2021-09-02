US Bancorp DE Purchases 866 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $124.55 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.54. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $89.02 and a twelve month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

