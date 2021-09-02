GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $640,000 Investment in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of RLI by 3.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of RLI by 25.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of RLI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of RLI by 7.4% in the first quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RLI opened at $109.08 on Thursday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $117.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. RLI had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business had revenue of $298.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

