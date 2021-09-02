LSV Asset Management Sells 3,900 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after purchasing an additional 655,285 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 567,066 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 403,230 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 402,388 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 329,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Suzanne M. Coulter bought 700 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANF opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $864.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANF. Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.