Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) by 1,928.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,959 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Endo International were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Endo International by 568.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the first quarter worth about $260,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Endo International by 68.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Endo International by 45.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 114,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENDP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. lifted their target price on Endo International from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.36.

ENDP opened at $2.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $490.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42. Endo International plc has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $10.89.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 94.51% and a net margin of 2.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Endo International plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endo International

Endo International Plc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing of branded and generic pharmaceutical products. The firm operates through the following segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals.

