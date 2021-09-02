LSV Asset Management Sells 12,300 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 18.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.71.

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.