LSV Asset Management Has $4.09 Million Stake in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIN. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter valued at $19,952,000. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $19,645,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $83.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DIN shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

