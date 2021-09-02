DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,840 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,146 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 375.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $308.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.30 and a 200 day moving average of $226.08. The company has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $321.90.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.27, for a total transaction of $12,050,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,978,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,127,932.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.10.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

