Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,532 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $4,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 3.8% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. decreased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.71.

NYSE:RNR opened at $155.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.54. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $142.61 and a twelve month high of $187.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.