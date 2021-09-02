IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEX were worth $6,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 112.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 232.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Shares of IEX opened at $220.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.09. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $166.51 and a 52 week high of $235.76. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.