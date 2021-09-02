DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 13,674 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 193.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total value of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at $31,636,283.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,958 shares of company stock valued at $28,779,596 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $387.46 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.16. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $414.98. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

