DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 46,784 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,784 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $8,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 203,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after buying an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3,913.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,095,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 156,978 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 112,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. The company has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.