DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 9,490 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Aflac were worth $7,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 33.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,575,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,059 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 292.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,905,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 30.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,927,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,027,000 after acquiring an additional 916,695 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 73.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,421,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,737,000 after acquiring an additional 602,778 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 103.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,047,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,206,000 after acquiring an additional 533,515 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. raised their target price on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.83.

Aflac stock opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. Research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.61%.

In other news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,102 shares of company stock worth $2,757,961 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

