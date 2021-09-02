DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $8.92 Million Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of ChargePoint as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Shares of CHPT opened at $21.23 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHPT. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.