DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $9.58 Million in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,860,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,583,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,752 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $612.37 million, a P/E ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.18. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Westport Fuel Systems Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

