Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 13,969 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,969 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $6,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.1% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,730,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,319,000 after purchasing an additional 840,666 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,382,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,186,000 after purchasing an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,426,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,062,000 after purchasing an additional 53,419 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,563,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 40,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,373,000 after acquiring an additional 98,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total transaction of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $58.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.69. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.72 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

