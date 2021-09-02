Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 55,100 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of SEI Investments worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,100,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $585,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 87.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $62.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

