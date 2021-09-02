IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR opened at $53.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.43 and a 52-week high of $54.07.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

