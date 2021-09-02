IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $175,000 Stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 174,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $9.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $370.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

