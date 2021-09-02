Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $482,000 in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthgate Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 119.1% during the first quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 101,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 55,100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Switch by 12.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Switch by 1,467.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,121,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 497,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 40,748 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Switch by 17.1% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 57,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,290.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 997,815 shares of company stock valued at $21,676,640. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Switch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $25.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Switch’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

Switch Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.