Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,884 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,831,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,022,589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824,475 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,990,156 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,379,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,861 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,722,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,546,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204,252 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,324,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,053,341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,134,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,787,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $751,551,000 after acquiring an additional 92,184 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $40.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.47 and a beta of 1.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.55 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $328,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.23.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

