Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 398.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JKE. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 425.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 878,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,892,000 after acquiring an additional 711,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 483,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,931 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 387.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after acquiring an additional 155,474 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 162,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 395.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 110,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 87,820 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA JKE opened at $69.69 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $313.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.77.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.