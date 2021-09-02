Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Shares Acquired by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 11.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 460.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Terreno Realty by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,329,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,804,000 after buying an additional 71,353 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Terreno Realty by 3.4% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 56,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Terreno Realty by 308.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNO opened at $67.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. Terreno Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 4.29%. Equities analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.56%.

TRNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

