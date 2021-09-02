Bruce E. Thomas Sells 14,774 Shares of Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Stock

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) CFO Bruce E. Thomas sold 14,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $165,321.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.68. Community Bankers Trust Co. has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Community Bankers Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 158,901 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Bankers Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Community Bankers Trust by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares during the last quarter.

About Community Bankers Trust

Community Bankers Trust Corp. is the holding company of Essex Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services, on-line and mobile banking products, and cash management services.

