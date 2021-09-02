Insider Selling: Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Insider Sells $185,962.50 in Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) insider Carrie Johnson sold 3,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $185,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carrie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Carrie Johnson sold 552 shares of Forrester Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $25,336.80.

FORR opened at $47.65 on Thursday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $30.88 and a one year high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $913.36 million, a P/E ratio of 83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Forrester Research by 267.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Forrester Research in the first quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 63.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

