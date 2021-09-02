Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Insider Sells $505,050.00 in Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $505,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,462.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $44,880.82.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,777 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $60,399.75.

Myovant Sciences stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.86. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MYOV shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. reduced their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 249,313 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 554,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 150,940 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 77,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,508 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.52% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

