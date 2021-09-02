Dialight (LON:DIA) Sets New 52-Week High at $380.00

Shares of Dialight plc (LON:DIA) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 380 ($4.96) and last traded at GBX 380 ($4.96), with a volume of 6246 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

DIA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Dialight in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Dialight in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £121.31 million and a P/E ratio of -24.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 336.25 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 297.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

