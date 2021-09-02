Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Trading 6.5% Higher

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) shares traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.34. 15,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 608,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.85.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz acquired 12,000 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.55 per share, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at $667,771.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 604,612 shares of company stock worth $9,103,367. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Organogenesis during the second quarter worth about $515,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the first quarter worth approximately $4,548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 47,702 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 25.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 56.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

