Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Sells $227,530.84 in Stock

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $227,530.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,555.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HSII opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.46. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $46.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97 and a beta of 0.87.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

