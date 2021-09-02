The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.75

Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.41. The firm has a market cap of $584.04 million, a PE ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.24%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,681,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,318,000 after purchasing an additional 47,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,874,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after acquiring an additional 25,194 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,442,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,996,000 after acquiring an additional 419,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 784,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 76,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

