Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $85.30

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$85.30 and last traded at C$87.09, with a volume of 1503719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$90.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CP. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$255.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$60.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$91.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$259.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

