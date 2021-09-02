Short Interest in Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) Increases By 13.7%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 917,200 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the July 29th total of 807,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on Thai Beverage Public in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TBVPF stock opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Thai Beverage Public has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average is $0.53.

Thai Beverage Public Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of beverage. It operates through the following segments: Spirits, Beer, Non-alcoholic Beverage, and Food. The Spirits segment produces and sell spirits products. The Beer segment manufactures branded beer products.

