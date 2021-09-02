Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Short Interest Up 17.6% in August

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 120,200 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 29th total of 102,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties stock opened at $14.16 on Thursday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Get Sun Hung Kai Properties alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.