Zacks: Analysts Expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) to announce earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.72). Spire reported earnings per share of ($0.37) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $4.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million.

SR has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spire from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

NYSE SR opened at $67.49 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,360,000 after purchasing an additional 367,565 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,069,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,362,000 after purchasing an additional 86,608 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,630,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

