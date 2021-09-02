Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Increases By 20.0%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 29th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Sappi in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sappi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Sappi alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SPPJY opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Sappi has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Sappi Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of wood-fiber based solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Southern Africa. Its products include dissolving wood pulp, printing papers, packaging and specialty papers, casting and release papers, biomaterials, and forestry.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Sappi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sappi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.