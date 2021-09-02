Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,091 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Apartment Income REIT worth $16,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 328.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIRC opened at $51.49 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). As a group, analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $345,169.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

