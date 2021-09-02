Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $16.87 Million Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 271,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,463 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 618.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,140,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth $52,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,535,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,847 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,740,000 after purchasing an additional 992,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 972.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 957,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,003,000 after purchasing an additional 868,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APO opened at $60.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.78 and its 200-day moving average is $55.21.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 149,517 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.33, for a total transaction of $8,870,843.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,095,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,522,501 shares of company stock valued at $148,458,767. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

