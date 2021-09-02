Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,088 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 394,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.12% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $18,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 42,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, increased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.25.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.