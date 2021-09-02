Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $18,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD opened at $122.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total transaction of $2,828,817.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock worth $23,779,063 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.