Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,392 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

In other news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 1,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $91,680.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,023 shares in the company, valued at $496,439.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,097 shares of company stock worth $792,455 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $41.25 on Thursday. Zumiez Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $279.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.85 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands.

