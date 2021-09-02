Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1,551.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,774 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 153.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 35.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $67,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter valued at $120,000. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.33.

NYSE THO opened at $116.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.70. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

