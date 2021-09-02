US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Criteo were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,203,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Criteo by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Criteo during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Criteo by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Criteo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Shares of Criteo stock opened at $36.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Criteo S.A. has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.75 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.28%. Criteo’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

