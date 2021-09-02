Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $10,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 119,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $249.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $174.51 and a 52 week high of $250.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.00.

