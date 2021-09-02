US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.32% of Sleep Number worth $8,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Sleep Number by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Sleep Number by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sleep Number by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $92.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.12. Sleep Number Co. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

